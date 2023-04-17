Man accused in death of Smith County deputy requests venue change

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A discussion preceding a canceled hearing for a manslaughter trial included a request to change venues.

Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter on Oct. 13, 2022, following the July death of a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy.

Lorenzo Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer, Michael Skinner, conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon regarding the case, but was cancelled due to the defendant arguing a lack of accident reconstruction from DPS.

Before the canceled hearing, the defense attorney, Matt Bingham, said he has filed a motion for a change of venue. The motion claims that the coverage of the case has been “so widespread, inflammatory, and prejudicial that the defendant cannot get a fair trial in Smith County.”

Judge Kerry Russell said this has never been allowed in his court, but he would look into the request.

