Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Arrest documents shed light on how a Houston man detained in Nacogdoches in connection to a failed robbery in Lufkin was able to break free and continue his crime spree until he was caught late Friday.

Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, was arrested in Nacogdoches County and in a DPS trooper vehicle when he slipped his handcuffs to his front and then slipped out of a seatbelt, according to an arrest affidavit.

Affidavits from the Texas DPS, Nacogdoches Police Department and Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office describe a string of crimes allegedly committed on Friday.

At about 11:35 a.m., Richardson attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive in Lufkin at gunpoint, according to an affidavit. A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.

A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.

A DPS report says troopers were on the lookout for a gray Dodge Charger that fled the robbery heading northbound; at about 1:40 p.m., an NCSO sergeant located the vehicle on South Street in Nacogdoches. A DPS trooper responded, and the affidavit states the Charger was found to have plates that didn’t match the vehicle, while the driver had no license and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Richardson was then arrested for driving without a license and transported to the Nacogdoches Police Department to answer questions before being released back into custody of the DPS trooper. Lufkin police detectives with a warrant searched the Charger and reported finding evidence matching the Cash Now security video: clothing and an airsoft pistol that looked like a Beretta handgun.

Meanwhile, Richardson was restrained with two pairs of handcuffs behind his back and secured in a DPS patrol vehicle with the seat belt locked, according to the affidavit, but the in-car camera showed him slip the cuffs to the front, slide out under the seatbelt, jump into the driver’s seat and attempt to steal the SUV. The report says a safety lock prevented him from stealing the vehicle, but as the trooper approached, Richardson leaped out and fled on foot, jumping a high iron fence and disappearing into the treeline west of Old Tyler Road.

The NPD affidavit describes officers using Richardson’s ankle monitor to track his escape, while the DPS affidavit says a perimeter was set up around the area.

Nonetheless, Richardson managed to enter a residence on Pearl Street, where he stole the keys for a Toyota 4Runner that DPS states had an AR-15 inside.

The NPD report then says officers received a call from a couple shopping at Kroger on North Street, who saw their own vehicle enter the lot with Richardson at the wheel.

Paul Hubbard said he told his wife, “Hey, look hun, someone took my 4Runner.” The statement was only a joke until he recognized the stickers on the back. Hubbard said he saw Richardson “relaxing, texting on the phone” inside the 4Runner, but when he tried to open the door Richardson attempted to run him over before driving away, striking other cars.

The Hubbards also said their apartment had been entered, with bedrooms rifled through and drawers overturned. Allison Hubbard described how it’s hard to feel safe knowing Richardson had been there.

Officers pursued Richardson north toward Garrison in a highway chase that exceeded 100 mph, DPS said, until spikes were deployed causing him to crash on US 59. He again fled on foot into a wooded area, launching a multi-agency manhunt, NPD said.

Richardson stole another vehicle, a black Hyundai, several miles from the crash site in the 1700 block of Linn Flat Rd. in Garrison, which caught the attention of Shelby County deputies who pulled him over for a traffic stop, according to the NCSO affidavit. The DPS report says the Shelby County deputies were able to arrest Richardson after giving chase and deploying a taser.

He was then transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail where he was booked around 11:50 p.m., according to the NCSO. He faces seven felony charges, including unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of habitation and escape while arrested.

Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston (City of Lufkin)

Related:

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.