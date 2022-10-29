Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a multi-agency manhunt led to the re-arrest of a Houston man who was allegedly caught on video attempting to rob a Cash Store at gunpoint.

Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, allegedy attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint around 11:35 a.m. Friday, according to Lufkin police. At 7:27 p.m., Nacogdoches police say the man was in custody on a robbery charge, but he escaped.

He fled custody in Nacogdoches, stole a vehicle, and led authorities on a vehicle chase that ended in Garrison, officials said. He then reportedly fled on foot and was taken into custody following a multi-agency manhunt.

Richardson remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail on multiple felony charges, including burglary, escape while arrested, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Security camera footage from the Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive that was allegedly robbed at gunpoint Friday

