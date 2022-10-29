Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery

Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston
Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a multi-agency manhunt led to the re-arrest of a Houston man who was allegedly caught on video attempting to rob a Cash Store at gunpoint.

Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, allegedy attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint around 11:35 a.m. Friday, according to Lufkin police. At 7:27 p.m., Nacogdoches police say the man was in custody on a robbery charge, but he escaped.

He fled custody in Nacogdoches, stole a vehicle, and led authorities on a vehicle chase that ended in Garrison, officials said. He then reportedly fled on foot and was taken into custody following a multi-agency manhunt.

Richardson remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail on multiple felony charges, including burglary, escape while arrested, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Security camera footage from the Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive that was allegedly robbed at gunpoint Friday

