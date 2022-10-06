Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash in Lufkin Thursday morning.

According to Lufkin police, Cesar David Del Villar Casillas, 35, of Lufkin was taken into custody for intoxication manslaughter. As of 10 a.m., he was awaiting book in at the Angelina County Jail.

The crash involving a motorcycle happened on Old Union Road. Police said the motorcyclist, Hunter Thompson, 24, of Lufkin, was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around 5:30 a.m. when he was hit head-on by a GMC pickup driven by Casillas.

Police said Thompson was headed inbound, and Casillas was headed outbound when Casillas crossed the median, causing the accident.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

