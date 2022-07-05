Marshall man shot in home dies; suspect at-large

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating the murder of a man found dead in a home in the 600 block of Carter Street.

The victim is Martie Person, 22, of Marshall. Police are asking for the public’s help in determining a suspect.

According to a press release, police received a call at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday of someone being shot inside a home in the 600 block of Carter Street. The caller said Person was being taken to the hospital. Person was pronounced dead in the emergency department of a Marshall hospital.

“The investigation into Mr. Person’s tragic murder continued through the night and is ongoing,” the press release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

