Longview man arrested in connection with Saturday fatal shooting

Michael Ralston
Michael Ralston((Source: Gregg County Judicial Records))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Saturday night shooting in Longview left one man dead and another arrested for murder.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Nelson Street. Upon arrival, Eric Matthew Wynns, 44, of Longview, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Another suspect was found who had sustained multiple stab wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, Longview police detectives obtained a warrant for Michael Lee Ralston, 49, of Longview and arrested him on a charge of murder. He was subsequently booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

