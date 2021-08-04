East Texas Now Business Break
Carthage man accused in Capitol riots rejects plea offer

(Department of Justice)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (KLTV) - Two East Texas men arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots are not ready to plead in their cases, according to court testimony Wednesday.

Alex Kirk Harkrider, 34, of Carthage, and Ryan Taylor Nichols, 30, of Longview, appeared in Federal Judge Thomas Hogan’s court Wednesday morning. Both joined over Zoom with Nichols in jail and Harkrider out on pretrial release.

Both men were arrested in January and are charged in a 13-count indictment.

The prosecutor announced during the hearing that Harkrider has rejected a plea offer and Nichols is currently considering and negotiating a plea agreement.

Nichols’ attorney said Nichols needs better cooperation from the jail in order to be able to review discovery evidence. Hogan said he would contact the jail to push for more cooperation.

Hogan set the next status hearing for Oct. 6.

Harkrider has been out of jail since April, when Hogan granted a pretrial release. Hogan approved a modification of Harkrider’s release on July 30, allowing a location monitoring device removed. According to court records, Harkrider requested the device be removed because it is a financial hardship, costing him $110 a month. The motion stated Harkrider’s pretrial officer is able to monitor Harkrider just as easily without the device.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

