Parents accused in death of 3-year-old make court appearance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman accused in the death their 3-year-old child appeared before Smith County Judge Jack Skeen, Jr. on Wednesday.

Courtnie Williams, 31, and Manuel Williams, 39, both of Tyler, were arrested in July 2020 after Tyler firefighters responded to a call of an unresponsive child. The child, later identified as their daughter, was pronounced dead after being taken to UT Health East Texas that same night. Both Courtnie Williams and Manuel Williams were ultimately charged with capital murder of a person under ten years of age.

In their court appearance today, Skeen ordered for Courtnie Williams and Manuel Williams’ pre-trial date to be set for Aug. 12. Though both are charged with capital murder, no decision was made as to whether the state would pursue the death penalty in either case.

According to previous reporting, Tyler police officers at the hospital noted that the girl had numerous injuries all over her body. The injuries appeared to be in various stages of healing, indicating a history of abuse. Her body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Courtney Williams and Manuel Williams, were taken to the police station and were interviewed separately. Neither parent would provide an explanation or history for the numerous injuries to the child’s body, the affidavit states. They confirmed that they were her primary caretakers, and that she was home with her father when she became unresponsive.

Courtnie Williams stated that she has witnessed Manuel Williams both punch the child as well as use a belt to hit her. Manuel said that he has seen Courtnie slap the child across the face.

Both Courtnie and Manuel Williams were arrested on July 16 and booked into the Smith County Jail. Both were charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intentional serious bodily or mental injury.

They each have a bond amount of $1 million.

