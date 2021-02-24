One killed in Harrison County crash involving 18-wheeler

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wascom man has died as a result of a crash with an 18-wheeler, Tuesday night.
At 8:08 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 80 approximately 3.8 miles west of the city of Waskom.
Investigators report the driver of a 2012 Nissan Quest was traveling west on US 80 when the driver of a 2017 Pertbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer pulled out from a private drive, attempting to turn left onto US 80, into its path. The Nissan struck the back left of the truck-tractor.
The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as Rex Renard West Jr., 28, of Bossier City, LA. West was not injured.
The driver of the Nissan was identified as Carl Aimes, 53, of Waskom.
The crash remains under investigation.
