Longview fire crews respond to gas leak on Hwy 80

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview fire crews have responded to a gas leak near the intersection of Highway 80 and Second Street.
Kevin May, a spokesman for the Longview Fire Department, said Tuesday morning that it was a 2-inch line.
Although Highway 80 has been opened back up, Second Street is still blocked at this time.
May said they have been evacuating a few businesses in the area of Turk and Second. So far, Longview emergency personnel have evacuated three businesses and six residences.
