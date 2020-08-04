School superintendents from around region participating in East Texas Now roundtable discussion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Sixteen superintendents from around East Texas are scheduled to join East Texas Now Wednesday, as schools reopen and classrooms go online.
The first official day of school draws near, and East Texas superintendents will talk about plans, problems, and uncertainties for education in the midst of the pandemic.
The following superintendents will join the discussion:
- Tyler ISD Dr. Marty Crawford
- Longview ISD Dr. James Wilcox
- Lufkin ISD Lynn Torres
- Hudson ISD Don Webb
- Chapel Hill ISD Lamond Dean
- Pittsburg ISD Terry Waldrep
- Wills Point ISD Dr. Scott Caloss
- Trinity ISD Dr. John Kaufman
- San Augustine ISD Dr. Virginia Liepman
- Grapeland ISD Don Jackson
- Diboll ISD Vicki Thomas
- Malakoff ISD Don Layton
- Spring Hill ISD Dr. Wayne Guidry
- Livingston ISD Brent Hawkins
- Canton ISD Dr. Brian Nichols
- Nacogdoches ISD Dr. Gabriel Trujillo
