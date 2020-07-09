The Next Normal: Back to School Roundtable

July 9, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 4:24 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Over 15 superintendents from around East Texas joined East Texas Now today to talk about the plans, challenges and uncertainties heading into the fall of 2020.

Meals, distance learning, busing and the COVID slide were just a few topics discussed among the superintendents.

The following joined the discussion on Thursday:

Dr. Marty Crawford of Tyler

Lynn Torres of Lufkin

Christopher Moran of Whitehouse

Dr. Gabriel Trujillo of Nacogdoches

Cody Mize of Mineola

Stan Surratt of Lindale

Stephen DuBose of Overton

David Flowers of Huntington

Donald Dunn of Van

Dr. Chad Kelly of Jacksonville

Jason Marshall of Palestine

Grey Burton of Rusk

Micah Lewis of Grand Saline

Steve Clugston of Pine Tree

Lisa Meysembourg of Woodville

