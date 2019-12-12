Restaurants at Tyler Pounds airport serving up dishes, whether you’re traveling or not

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Restaurants at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport don’t just serve passengers coming and going, they’re open to everyone with an appetite!
Ruffo’s Kitchen in the Tyler Pounds and the new incoming restaurant Sky’s the Limit restaurant in the Aviation Museum are both always open to the public. Ruffo’s even validates parking!
KLTV’s Alex Leroux spoke with the owner of Ruffo’s about some new things they have going on at the restaurant, and why it’s worth the trip -- whether you’re flying or not.
