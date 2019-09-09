Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in Hallsville man’s 2018 death

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County grand jury has indicted a Louisiana man in connection to a July 4, 2018, wreck which killed a Hallsville man.
Michael Wayne Brady, 52, of Shreveport, La., is charged with second-degree intoxication manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Monday. The district clerk’s office confirmed an indictment on Brady was filed on Aug. 29.
According to a crash report obtained by KLTV, Brady was driving a 2004 Lexus eastbound on US 80 at 7:32 p.m. and ran a red light at the intersection of Branch Street, hitting a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 18-year-old William Austin Gray.
According to the indictment, Brady was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Gray later died at a Longview hospital. A 19-year-old passenger in Gray’s car suffered injuries, according to the crash report.
