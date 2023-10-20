East Texas Rep. Moran predicts House Speaker will be selected by next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - East Texas Congressman Nathaniel Moran said Friday the House of Representatives is “back at the beginning” after Rep. Jim Jordan failed to gather enough votes for Speaker during his third try.

In an interview with KLTV’s Blake Holland on East Texas Now, Moran, who voted for Jordan, said he’s had some hard discussions with members on both sides of the aisle. Ultimately, Moran said each member of Congress is allowed to come to the conclusion that they deem best and encouraged unity.

”We cannot vilify one another,” Moran said. “We have to be able to say we got to work through this in unity and find a candidate that gets to 217.”

Moran added that there are very few people that would come out of the conference that he would not support. Rep. Kevin Hern, Rep. Tom Emmer, and Rep. Jodey Arrington are just a few of the potential candidates that Moran mentioned.

”So you may see four, five, or six in, but by the end of the weekend I predict that’s really going to shallow down to three or four nominees, and I think that this next week will bear a victory for one of those individuals,” Moran said.

Moran also commented on President Joe Biden’s national address, in which Biden expressed his support for Israel and Ukraine. Moran emphasized the United States has to “stand with strength.”

”It is important that our foes fear us and that our allies respect us, and that they know we will be at their side when the moment is there, the moment of truth,” Moran said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.