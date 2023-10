GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gladewater Police Department said the city’s 911 lines are down as of about 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

The police said no reason has been given yet on why the outage has occurred or when the linse may be restored.

In case of an emergency, residents are asked to call (903) 845-2166.

