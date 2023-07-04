Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead after Upshur County fireworks explosions, ‘major’ fire

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major fire caused by fireworks explosions in Upshur County resulted in the death of one individual Tuesday morning.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said in a press release that county deputies, constables, fire agencies, and medical personnel responded to the 4000 block of Locust Road around 10:33 a.m. Tuesday. The address housed the Firehouse Nine Farm Event Venue, where they reportedly found a major fire, which Webb said was caused by fireworks and “other volatile incendiaries.”

One person was confirmed dead on the scene, and four others were reported as injured in the press release. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF, Webb said. As of the time of reporting, Webb said there is no indication of foul play.

According to the release, initial information shows that explosions occurred as the fireworks were being prepped for an event that was planned for Tuesday evening.

