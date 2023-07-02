Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater

About seven witnesses told first responders that the 34-year-old man dove headfirst from an...
About seven witnesses told first responders that the 34-year-old man dove headfirst from an embankment.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Police said a man dove from a 40-foot embankment into a part of Lake Gladewater that was only around four feet deep and died from his injuries.

On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake Gladewater, according to Chief of Police Gordon Freeman. Emergency services responded and started life-saving measures.

About seven witnesses told first responders that the 34-year-old man dove headfirst from an embankment approximately 40 feet high into a pool of water that was about 4 feet deep. The incident took place off the main lake at an area where people go and swim that is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and a rocky bottom.

Witnesses that observed the victim dive into the water helped pull him out and began to render aid. Gladewater Fire, Christus EMS and Gladewater Police worked diligently to resuscitate the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries due to the severity.

The initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this unfortunate incident, Freeman said. Upshur County Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes was notified, and she responded and held the inquest. Next of kin have been notified by the Gladewater Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police said a man barricaded himself in a house Saturday after allegedly assaulting a...
Man in custody after Tyler police, SWAT respond to barricade situation
The wreck took place near Faulkner Park.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks part of Cumberland Rd. in Tyler
Police spotted a stolen vehicle in Chandler Friday night.
Police recover stolen vehicle after pursuit from Chandler to Tyler
(Source: WALB)
Ben Wheeler woman killed in wreck on Hwy 64

Latest News

WATCH: Animals at Houston Zoo enjoy cool treats
After the frames of hive are spun for a couple minutes, the honey is filtered through a...
Tyler Legacy Beekeeper Club hosts honey harvest
Nickolas Shane Matthews
Joaquin man arrested, accused of dealing drugs
David Hector
WebXtra: Bee club member participates in first harvest