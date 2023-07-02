Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Police said a man dove from a 40-foot embankment into a part of Lake Gladewater that was only around four feet deep and died from his injuries.

On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake Gladewater, according to Chief of Police Gordon Freeman. Emergency services responded and started life-saving measures.

About seven witnesses told first responders that the 34-year-old man dove headfirst from an embankment approximately 40 feet high into a pool of water that was about 4 feet deep. The incident took place off the main lake at an area where people go and swim that is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and a rocky bottom.

Witnesses that observed the victim dive into the water helped pull him out and began to render aid. Gladewater Fire, Christus EMS and Gladewater Police worked diligently to resuscitate the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries due to the severity.

The initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this unfortunate incident, Freeman said. Upshur County Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes was notified, and she responded and held the inquest. Next of kin have been notified by the Gladewater Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.