Longview barber shop continues tradition of community-based service

Operator Carlos Dujaunez said there is a nostalgic attraction to old-fashioned barber shops.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In an age of “mega” salons or franchises, an old-fashioned East Texas barber shop is still in business and thriving.

For 57 years, The Barber Shop in Longview on Loop 281 has been cutting hair for generations of East Texans. Operator Carlos Dujaunez said there is a nostalgic attraction to old-fashioned barber shops.

In days gone by, he said barber shops were meeting places where people came to talk about current events, sports and other topics while they were getting a haircut.

A classic barber chair decorates the shop, as people casually wait for their turn, and the barber is a bit of a therapist, asking the customer where they’re from, how their family is doing and what they’ve been up to lately. They even listen to customers’ problems in life.

Carlos said it’s a throwback to a simpler time: making your customers happy.

