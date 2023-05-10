City of Tyler accepts grant to fund Mayfair Building National Historic Landmark Nomination

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council has approved the acceptance of a grant for a historical preservation project.

On Wednesday, May 10, the City of Tyler City Councilmembers voted to accept a grant from the Texas Historical Commission Certified Local Government Grants to fund the Mayfair Building National Historic Landmark Nomination.

The City will match the $6,676 grant with a one-to-one match for the $13,352 cost of the project.

Certified Local Government grants provide funding to participating city and county governments to develop and sustain an effective local preservation program critical to preserving local historic resources.

As part of Phase 1 of the Rose Complex contract with WRL Construction, awarded on April 28, 2021, Tyler’s historic Mayfair concert hall was included for rehabilitation.

“Saving this historic structure preserves the unique history of the Rose Complex, the City of Tyler, and the East Texas region,” said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin. “The Mayfair concert hall will be a great place for Texas artists and musicians to perform where Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash once played for East Texas crowds. We are excited for the facility to be recognized nationally for its historical significance.”

