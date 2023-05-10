Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

City of Tyler accepts grant to fund Mayfair Building National Historic Landmark Nomination

The Tyler City Council has approved the acceptance of a grant for a historical preservation project.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council has approved the acceptance of a grant for a historical preservation project.

On Wednesday, May 10, the City of Tyler City Councilmembers voted to accept a grant from the Texas Historical Commission Certified Local Government Grants to fund the Mayfair Building National Historic Landmark Nomination.

The City will match the $6,676 grant with a one-to-one match for the $13,352 cost of the project.

Certified Local Government grants provide funding to participating city and county governments to develop and sustain an effective local preservation program critical to preserving local historic resources.

As part of Phase 1 of the Rose Complex contract with WRL Construction, awarded on April 28, 2021, Tyler’s historic Mayfair concert hall was included for rehabilitation.

“Saving this historic structure preserves the unique history of the Rose Complex, the City of Tyler, and the East Texas region,” said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin. “The Mayfair concert hall will be a great place for Texas artists and musicians to perform where Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash once played for East Texas crowds. We are excited for the facility to be recognized nationally for its historical significance.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
DPS releases names, ages of victims killed in Allen shooting
Larry Charles Stewart
Man accused of trying to bribe Smith County trooper after drug arrest
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

Latest News

The Tyler City Council has approved the acceptance of a grant for a historical preservation...
City of Tyler accepts grant to fund Mayfair Building National Historic Landmark Nomination
Mount Pleasant Firefighter Bradley Stockinger holds a puppy his crew rescued from beneath a...
Mount Pleasant firefighters rescue puppy from under deck
Mount Pleasant firefighters
Mount Pleasant firefighters rescue puppy from under deck
The City of Tyler added a new member to their council on Wednesday.
City of Tyler welcomes new District 5 council member