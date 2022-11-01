College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 27.
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.
Police say she could be with someone unrelated to her that could be placing her in an unsafe situation.
She’s 5′4″, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information should call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600
