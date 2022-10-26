Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline

Grand Saline PD arrest murder fugitive
Grand Saline PD arrest murder fugitive(Grand Saline PD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Police Department arrested a fugitive who was wanted for capital murder.

Julio David Falcon, 17, was apprehended yesterday in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m without any incident. He’s been booked into the Van Zandt County Justice Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

