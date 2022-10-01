Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years.

The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.

The property was eventually purchased by H.R. Granberry, and it remained in his family until 1981. The Chireno Historical Society purchased it in 1988.

In 2019, Flournoy’s descendants gathered for a reunion at this building.

“To see something preserved this long — I’m looking now probably 177-years-old, this house should be,” said one attendee.

The reunion was the first time this generation had seen it.

“For those of us who moved away from Texas, when we come back it’s nice to see that there are some positions of memory for us, and this is a good example. We have several generations of Flournoys to catch up on that. That’s a good thing to do before you die.”

The Halfway Inn received a historical designation in 1962.

The inn is on State Highway 21, half a mile west of FM 95.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.