Mark In Texas History: Lufkin’s First Baptist Church a steadfast landmark

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The First Baptist Church of Lufkin is close to downtown and recently got a facelift.

First Baptist Church began conducting worship soon after rail lines reached Lufkin in the early 1880s. With land donated by a railroad, the first sanctuary was built in 1893. That sanctuary was replaced in 1926 and stood until just a few years ago.

First Baptist Church in Lufkin (KLTV/KTRE)

First Baptist began construction in 2016 and opened a new sanctuary in 2020.

“Different buildings come and go, but the church has the body of Christ and has remained throughout all those years,” said Senior Pastor Rev. Mark A. Newton.

First Baptist Church in Lufkin (KLTV/KTRE)

The process was one that took 20 years, with committees weighing different options, which included moving away from downtown. But they decided to stay where there were and remodel.

First Baptist Church in Lufkin (KLTV/KTRE)

First Baptist Lufkin received its historical designation in 1985.

First Baptist Lufkin is located at the intersection of North First Street and East Bremond Street.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.