Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian

(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police arrested a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian with his vehicle and left the scene.

Ray McCollister, 26, of Center, was charged for accident involving injury.

The man was hit at the 1400 block of Dolph St. at 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigate an auto-pedestrian wreck Friday morning.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash
Jared Stevens
Marshall man arrested in 2021 death of ETBU student
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
2022 Red Zone Week 1 Scores

Latest News

Panola County woman allegedly set family member’s car on fire
Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds
Criminal profiler makes stop in Crockett to help people spot warning signs of violence
Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought