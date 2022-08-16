Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man convicted of murder in Midland who has been on death row since 2003 is now in custody for capital murder in Harrison County.

Clinton Lee Young III has been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Doyle Douglas while trying to rob him on Nov. 25, 2001, according to the Harrison County grand jury indictment.

According to The Texas Tribune, Young allegedly went on a “drug-related crime spree” with David Page. Page testified against Young and took a plea deal.

Young was convicted of capital murder for the death of Samuel Petrey in Midland and was on death row but his conviction was tossed out after it was found a prosecutor in the case also worked for the judge, according to The Texas Tribune.

Young was released on January 20, and received over 400 messages of congratulations on a Facebook page dedicated to his release.

Now two new trials will begin, one in Midland and another in Harrison County.

The District Attorney of Harrison County, Reid McCain, said currently the Texas AG is special prosecution for Young’s trial, and a motion will be filed for Harrison County to be recused from the case.

According to McCain, the Midland case will also be prosecuted by the state.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.