Tyler Junior College introduces new football coach Tanner Jacobson

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Tyler Junior College has named Tanner Jacobson as their next head football coach. Jacobson will begin his duties leading the Apaches immediately.

“I am excited and thankful to continue my career as head coach at Tyler Junior College,” said Jacobson. “I am driven by examples of coaches and mentors that made an impact in my life as a player and coach. I look forward to this opportunity to mentor many young student-athletes here in Tyler and to have an impact on these kids, similar to how my coaches impacted me.”

Jacobson is a product of historic Texas high school football powerhouse Southlake Carroll, where he played for coach Hal Wasson. During his career at Southlake Carroll, he was a three-year starter and team captain while helping lead the team to a 37-6 record including two district titles and an undefeated 16-0 state championships in 2011. He was named the District 4-5A Defensive Most Valuable Player, Class 5A Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Third Team, AP All-State honorable mention, Dallas Morning News All-Area Second Team, Star Telegram Super Team, First Down Club 2012 Defensive Player of the Year Finalist, and Whataburger First Team All-North Texas

Following his prep career Jacobson played at Texas Tech University as a freshman, appearing in 13 games and being named to the ESPN Big 12 All Bowl Team. He finished his collegiate playing career at Brigham Young University where he appeared in 37 games in three seasons for the Cougars.

Jacobson’s coaching career started immediately following graduation when he joined the BYU coaching staff where he made two bowl appearances before joining the staff at Snow College in Ephraim, UT for the past two seasons. During his time at Snow, the Badgers have appeared in the NJCAA National Championship game once and played in the NJCAA semifinals last fall. While coaching defensive backs and serving as Special Teams Coordinator, Jacobson coached the 2021 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year Keionte Scott who signed at Auburn University. During his two seasons in Ephraim the Badgers posted a combined 15-3 record.

“The commitment that these young men make to themselves, their teammates, the community and Tyler Junior College I appreciate and recognize,” said Jacobson. “I have found success in aiding young men to navigate new challenges and opportunities and look forward to competing alongside these great coaches and young to become the best version of ourselves on and off the field.””We are thrilled to welcome Tanner and his wife, Beth, to the Apache family,” said Tyler Junior College Athletic Director Kevin Vest. “Throughout this process Tanner’s name continued to surface as one of the bright young stars in college football coaching by people who know the industry at all levels. We are excited to bring him home to the great state of Texas and know that he will do an amazing job serving and leading our student-athletes on and off the field.”

What They’re Saying About Tanner Jacobson

“Tanner was a uniquely versatile, smart player who contributed in all three phases of the game during his playing days at BYU. His upward trajectory in the coaching world is no surprise. He is serious-minded, hardworking and has always had great rapport with the student-athletes in his charge.”

Ed LambAssistant Head Coach, Special Teams CoordinatorBrigham Young University

“It has been my pleasure to have worked with Coach Jacobson at Snow College.He was an integral part of our success as we reached the national championship game and national semifinal the last two seasons.Tanner understands how to build relationships and how to motivate and get the most out of those around him.He helped build the defensive player of the year last season in Keionte Scott and will be an outstanding molder of young men. Tyler Junior College is getting one of the best young minds in all of college football.Tanner and his wife Beth will embrace Tyler, Texas and we couldn’t be more proud of them and this amazing opportunity for him to lead the Tyler football program.”

Zak EreksonHead Football CoachSnow College

