Carthage’s Keaontay Ingram declares for the NFL Draft

Keaontay Ingram
Keaontay Ingram(USC roster photo)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Former Carthage standout Keaontay Ingram now has his eyes set on the big time stage.

Ingram announced on twitter Thursday that he would be declaring for the NFL Draft. Ingram spent three years at Texas and then transferred to USC. The running back still had one year of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, Ingram had 495 rushing attempts for 2,722 and 16 touchdowns. He also added 89 career catches for 669 yards and six touchdowns.

Ingram has been selected to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

