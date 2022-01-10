Nacogdoches Dentist is one of 609 dentists in the world to obtain credential from American Board of Implantology

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One Nacogdoches dentist went through years of training to obtain a credential from the American Board of Implantology that only 609 other dentists in the world have.

Dr. Steven Puffer obtained his board certified implant dentistry credential in November 2021 after years of rigorous training. To qualify for the accomplishment, Dr. Puffer said he had to undergo a one year training course with ten weeks in Puerto Rico, a total of approximately 700 hours of academic coursework, and a written and oral exam. Dr. Puffer said he also had to submit 150 cases of implants that he had done to the American Board of Implantology.

“I want to say there were 34 awarded this year. So like they recognize my name by then and are like congratulations. I made the comment to them I was like I kind of feel like I slipped in through the back door on this and he goes, you didn’t. He goes there is no way we would allow you to get in by accident,” Dr. Puffer said.

According to the American Board of Implantology, Dr. Puffer is the only dentist in Deep East Texas to earn the diplomat credential and one of the three dentists in Texas to receive it in 2021.

“A rising tide raises all boats as far as dentistry. As we continue to improve our abilities and our education the community will benefit. We can do better for their dental health which also helps their emotional and physical health,” Dr. Puffer said.

Dr. Puffer said his wife and kids helped to continue to motivate him throughout the long process.

“The best teacher is failure. And so I’ve had those failures. I’ll still have failures, I guarantee I will if I said I wasn’t going to have failures, I should just quit now but yeah my confidence has definitely improved,” Dr. Puffer said.

Dr. Steven Puffer said he will receive his Master’s degree from The Academy of General Dentistry in 2023.

