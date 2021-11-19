Local realtors encourage residents to take advantage of East Texas’ market

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether you’re building, buying or selling a house, it’s a competitive market across East Texas.

RealEdge Real Estate Agent Doc Deason said the housing market fluctuates.

“As the spring warms up, so does the real estate market, and as it cools down in the fall, so does the real estate market,” but he said it is still “hot” right now. “After New Years of this year, somebody just lit a match to the market and it took off,” Deason said.

He said this year they are noticing a lot of people are moving to Tyler right now from other states like California, Florida, and Colorado.

“The influx of people coming in to a market that doesn’t have as many houses will drive the price of the property up,” Deason said.

Realtors say that factors of the market surge include new buyers.

“Millennials who were able to buy houses and were wanting housing,” Real Estate Agent, Dee Martin Realty Group: RE/MAX Tyler Dee Martin said. “And we had the stimulus package which enabled people to buy houses who couldn’t do it before. And on top of that, we had low interest rates. So I mean you had the perfect storm for people who can not normally buy to be able to buy.”

“It’s very competitive so that’s why it’s good to have a really competitive real estate agent with you because the way that listings are going right now, extremely fast,” Real Estate Agent Amancio Martinez said. Martinez said be prepared to compete with other buyers when looking at a home.

“The interest rate is in the threes right now and what that means is you can get more home right now because the rates are so good,” Associate Broker, The Property Shoppe Group - eXp Realty Cindi Featherston-Shields said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.