East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

BREAKING: Dead body found in Angelina County, Sheriff’s office investigating

Crime Scene Graphic
Crime Scene Graphic
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sherriff’s office is actively investigating an area on Gilliland Creek Road after a report came in about a dead body.

Sheriff Greg Sanches said the department was notified by a passerby in the area that there was a body of a man that appeared dead. Gilliland Creek Road remained closed Sunday night. Sanches could not release a name but said the man was 48 years-old. The cause of death is unknown and the body has been sent off for an autopsy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at (936) 634-3331.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Source: Gray News Media
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens
Maria Lopez
Federal grand jury indicts woman accused of trafficking 24 people after Cherokee County traffic stop
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 3: Phone call shows Davis admitting to ‘prolonging’ patient hospital stays
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Latest News

A young boy tries out the newly constructed mini-ramp at the Texas Skate Shop in Gilmer....
Gilmer skateboard shop hosts mini-ramp contest to celebrate grand opening, raise awareness
Spray paint, paint brushes, and creative minds brought color and culture to walls in Downtown...
Artists from East Texas, out of town help bring color to downtown Tyler
Feral Hog Contraceptive introduced
Feral Hog contraceptive introduced to help curb population growth
Source: Gray News media
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident on Shawnee St. that left 1 person injured