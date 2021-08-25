Gov. Abbott’s latest executive order re-emphasizes ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday re-asserting his policy that no government entity in Texas will be allowed to require getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Abbott also added an item to the special session agenda to address the issue of whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.
“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” said Governor Abbott.
