Midland man added to Most Wanted list

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man has now been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 39-year-old Joshua Dee Daniels is wanted for sexual assault and parole violation. Daniels has been wanted for more than a year after he reportedly violated his parole in January of 2020.

Daniels has previously been convicted on 11 counts of burglary of a habitation, engaging in organized criminal activity and assault against a public servant.

Authorities say that Daniels has ties to Central Texas, including Burnet County, as well as the Aransas Pass/Rockport area.

Daniels is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has several tattoos on his body, including his face and forehead.

A cash reward of up to $7,500 is available for anyone with information leading to his arrest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

