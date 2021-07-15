East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Athens traffic stop leads to discovery of backpack of crack cocaine, 1 arrest

Hasani Pariall was arrested Thursday morning after a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy...
Hasani Pariall was arrested Thursday morning after a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy claimed they saw him attempting to dispose of a backpack full of what was alleged to be crack cocaine.(Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man was arrested for allegedly possessing, and attempting to discard, a backpack full of what authorities say was crack cocaine.

According to a social media post by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, Hasani Pariall, 32, of Athens was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation early Thursday morning. According to Deputy Luke Rachel, he witnessed items being thrown out the window of the vehicle prior to the stop. Among the items were a 9mm handgun and a backpack containing plastic baggies filled with the alleged crack cocaine.

The backpack a Henderson County deputy claims was filled with crack cocaine.
The backpack a Henderson County deputy claims was filled with crack cocaine.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

Pariall was charged with tampering with physical evidence for allegedly disposing of the items prior to the stop. Additional charges against Pariall include manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree

Latest News

Wednesday morning Cherokee County crash leaves 1 dead
Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler...
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
Automation
East Texas technical college says demand for automation is high