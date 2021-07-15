Athens traffic stop leads to discovery of backpack of crack cocaine, 1 arrest

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man was arrested for allegedly possessing, and attempting to discard, a backpack full of what authorities say was crack cocaine.

According to a social media post by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, Hasani Pariall, 32, of Athens was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation early Thursday morning. According to Deputy Luke Rachel, he witnessed items being thrown out the window of the vehicle prior to the stop. Among the items were a 9mm handgun and a backpack containing plastic baggies filled with the alleged crack cocaine.

The backpack a Henderson County deputy claims was filled with crack cocaine. (Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

Pariall was charged with tampering with physical evidence for allegedly disposing of the items prior to the stop. Additional charges against Pariall include manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

