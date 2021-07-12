East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches woman allegedly used baseball bat to beat man, damage his vehicle

Turkassa Henderson (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 38-year-old woman Sunday night in connection with allegations that she used a baseball bat to beat a man at a residence on Meadowbrook Drive and then used it to damage his vehicle.

Turkassa Marie Walla Henderson, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and a Class A misdemeanor criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 charge.

No bond amounts have been set for Henderson’s charges yet.

After the alleged assault occurred, the victim went to a nearby convenience store to call 911. Sgt. Brett Ayres with the Nacogdoches Police Department said the victim told police that Henderson had beaten him with a baseball bat.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ayres said.

As NPD officers were talking to the victim, Henderson showed up at the convenience store. After he told them she was the suspect, the officers arrested Henderson at the scene and took her to the county jail.

Later, the NPD officers learned that Henderson had used the baseball to cause “extensive damage” to the victim’s vehicle. She allegedly broke the vehicle’s headlights, windshield, and side windows.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

