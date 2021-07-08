East Texas Now Business Break
Ex-college football player gets 25 years for North Texas slaying

Brodrick ‘B.J.’ Ross was convicted in Chris-Dion Russell’s shooting death in Fort Worth
Brodrick ‘B.J.’ Ross was convicted in Chris-Dion Russell’s shooting death in Fort Worth(Tarrant County Jail)
By Associated Press
Jul. 8, 2021
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A former football player at McMurry University in West Texas has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of a Fort Worth man.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s office said a judge sentenced 23-year-old Brodrick “B.J.” Ross Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder.

Chris-Dion Russell was robbed and killed at his Fort Worth apartment in January 2017. Ross and two other McMurry football players were accused of going to Russell’s apartment to steal marijuana.

Dontrell Dock was previously sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. A grand jury declined to indict the third player.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

