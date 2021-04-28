Tyler City Council votes to approve new convention center in Rose Complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday morning the Tyler City Council unanimously voted to approve the funding to WRL General Contractors to start construction on the first phase of the new convention center in the Rose Complex.
The new convention center wilk feature many amenities including a new conference center, a three and a half acre park, and a new parking lot. It will have the ability to utilize food trucks and host large events. This was a dream come true for the city of Tyler after years of planning according to Mayor Don Warren.
“To see this coming true it’s like a fairy tale it almost makes you feel childish and to see something come together it’s something that I am extremely proud of,” said Warren.
The design of the complex is being run by a local architect firm, Fitzpatrick Architects, and they plan on making the new complex display a level of civic pride that highlights the city’s rose brand. They are planning on featuring a rose in the center plaza as well as the building being built with rose color bricks and potentially including a rose mosaic.
“We wanted to make sure that our rose brand and Tyler brand and who we are is designed throughout the building,” said Brandy Ziegler who is a Partner and Architect at Fitzpatrick Architects.
The location of the venue will be where the Harvey Convention Center currently sits. The new center will cost $28 million and funding will come from city’s half cent sales tax program, cash on hand, private donors and the hotel occupancy tax revenue which has recovered from the pandemic according to the city of Tyler’s Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble. The city hopes that the new center will help boost the city’s economy with increased tourism.
“That whole area works together for tourist and not only tourist but also the local community who will be able to have new and different and bigger events at that facility along with our partners TISD, the Rose Festival, all the things that go on there,” said Stephanie Franklin who is the city of Tyler Managing Director of Tourism.
The estimated completion date is October 2022.
