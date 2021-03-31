The Smith County Medical Society Alliance Donates $290,000 to Tyler colleges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, the Smith County Medical Society Alliance donated a total of $290,000 to UT Tyler and Tyler Junior College.
Each college will receive $145,000 towards health care scholarships. The money came from the Smith County Medical Society having to sell their book fair due to COVID-19. With health care workers playing a vital role during the pandemic this year’s donation meant a lot more for the society.
“It just means the most to us because when you can give someone a scholarship and give them a step up and the health care industry in Tyler is just booming with the incoming of the new medical school, " said Joi Smith who is the President of the Smith County Medical Society Alliance. “We are going to need a lot of good nurses and a lot of good health care professionals.”
Due to the large scale donations, those scholarships for nursing will now be permanently endowed.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.