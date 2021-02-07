Henderson County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop results in 1 arrest, seizure of meth

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a Murchison man on a traffic violation Saturday, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded syringe with a substance believed to meth.
Duane Tank is still being held in the Henderson County Jail for possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to appear.
His bond amount has been set at $10,148 for all but the failure to identify as a fugitive charge. No bond amount has been set for that charge.
According to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated that an HCSO deputy stopped Tank in the 4500 block of FM 1616 for speeding. When the deputy ran Tank’s driver’s license, he found that the man had outstanding Henderson County warrants.
Tank was taken into custody for those charges.
When the HCSO deputy did an inventory of Tank’s vehicle, he found a syringed loaded with a substance believed to be methamphetamine, the Facebook post stated. A further search of the vehicle turned up more meth and drug paraphernalia.
Tank was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
