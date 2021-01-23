Jefferson County Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Violent Carjacking

According to information presented in court, on Dec. 21, 2019, Thomas and Tremaurice Arthur Randall traveled to the Excellent Carwash located at 5010 Haden Road in Beaumont, Texas, wearing masks, where they approached a man who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Thomas pointed a pistol at the man and Randall ordered him to “give it up” before the two pulled the man out of his truck and threw him to the ground. Thomas then pistol whipped the man in the head and fired one shot toward his feet. Randall and Thomas then entered the pickup truck and fled. Thomas and Randall were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 4, 2020 and charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.