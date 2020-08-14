Public records released: Tyler ISD High School names suggested by the community

On August 6, Tyler ISD announced the new names of the city’s two high schools, Tyler Legacy High School (formerly Robert E. Lee High School) and Tyler High School (formerly John Tyler High School). The former school names first drew controversy two years ago. In 2018, Board member Aaron Martinez failed to get a second motion that would have brought the issue of renaming Robert E. Lee High school up for a vote at that time. The matter came up again after the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide unrest and renewed criticism of monuments and institutions named after confederate figures. On Thursday July 16th, the board voted unanimously, 7-0, to take action in changing the names. It was at that meeting that Superintendent Marty Crawford asked that schools not be named after people in the future. The list of names suggested by the public shows many either were not aware of, or disregarded, this request. Submissions were made to name the schools after Earl Campbell, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald J. Trump, Martin Luther King, Malcom X and others.