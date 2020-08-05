UT Tyler targeted by ransomware attack in May

According to a letter sent out to members of the university, they were notified by Blackbaud, a third-party database provider, of the security incident. The letter said Blackbaud discovered and was able to stop the ransomware attack back in May, They said Blackbaud revealed to them on July 16, that a cybercriminal accessed copies of some customer files containing constituent information. Blackbaud said that by working with security experts and law enforcement, they were able to confirm that the stolen data was destroyed and not used by the cybercriminal.