Tyler City Council caps city’s cost for traffic improvement project at $200,000

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve a motion capping the city’s cost for a traffic improvement project to $200,000, with the developer paying the remaining costs.
Those improvements are for the area in front of the Rose Plaza Shopping Center on South Broadway. The project includes adding a traffic signal at one of the driveways leading into the shopping center.
The proposal for the new signal comes as developers propose to revamp the Rose Plaza Shopping Center. The city says a traffic study found the new signal is needed to accommodate the redevelopment.
At Wednesday morning’s city council meeting, Mayor Martin Heines expressed concern over moving traffic on South Broadway Avenue at a quicker pace. He said there are a number of small businesses that could be negatively impacted.
The Council also approved a resolution to change the hours of operation at public trails. The new hours are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“If you’re going to be on a trail at night, please have a buddy with you,” Heines said.
Another item approved is painting light poles in downtown Tyler at a cost of $100 per pole.
