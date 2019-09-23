2 East Texas towns discuss banning abortion within city limits

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - At least two East Texas cities this week are discussing joining a growing list of those banning abortion within their city limits.
Tenaha and Gilmer are considering becoming sanctuaries for the unborn.
Today the director of the East Texas Right to Life organization behind the effort says he is determined to see the ordinance passed in every Texas town.
“This is not a political game, this is not just, we are going to say we are pro-life and not vote like it, this is an opportunity for the city council of Gilmer to not just say there are pro-life but actually be pro-life by passing an ordinance,” East Texas Right to Life director Mark Lee Dickson says.
Dickson says the goal of his organization is for all Texas cities to enact similar ordinances, outlawing abortion.
"Those are human beings, just as human as me and you and all we are saying here is in our cities, we do not want those kids to be killed," Dickson says.
City councils across East Texas have voted to become sanctuary cities for the unborn, despite there not being a single abortion provider within their city limits.
"If Gilmer decides to pass this ordinance in their city, are they breaking a constitutional law?" "Yes."
East Texas attorney Blake Bailey says if a city enacts the anti-abortion ordinance, they open themselves to a court challenge, and he questions how it will be enforced.
"It would be wrong to find someone guilty and punish them for something that has been determined by the united states supreme court to be legal," Bailey says.
Tenaha city council will discuss the ordinance tonight, while Gilmer will take up the issue Tuesday evening.
