Louisiana chef opening Cajun restaurant in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new Cajun restaurant with a “build-your-own” po’boy bar is scheduled to open in Lufkin.
Co-owner Alex Hightower said the restaurant, Alex and Frenchy’s Bayou Grill, will be ready to open in three to four weeks and will employ between 12 and 15 workers. The restaurant was approved for a building permit last week.
Hightower said the restaurant will offer premium food for a better price.
Hightower is from Louisiana but said he loves living in Lufkin. This led him and co-owner Jarod French to the decision of opening the restaurant.
According to Hightower, Bayou Grill will be located at 4001 South Medford Drive, near Fuzzy’s Tacos, and will able to seat between 50 and 70 customers in 1,600 square feet of space.
