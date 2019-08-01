Shelter dog has litter of 20 pups

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -One homeless dog almost set a world record when she gave birth to a litter of 20 puppies on Tuesday. The Guinness Book of World Records says the largest litter of puppies born is 24.
The mother of the litter, Luna, was found in Winona, picked up by Smith County Animal Control, and taken to their shelter.
Luna’s labor started Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. but by 1:30 p.m. she was not doing well and emergency surgery was required. Dr. Roy Wilmeth of Kingdom Vet Clinic in Flint, delivered the puppies.
Eighteen of the litter survived. The emergency surgery cost $1200 and animal rescue group, Because4Paws, covered the surgical costs and care of the puppies.
Luna’s new family has now been moved to a temporary foster home where the puppies are bottle-fed every two hours.
Luna and her 18 puppies will eventually need a new, permanent home.
Over 100 dogs and puppies are picked up by officials from Smith County Animal Control on a monthly basis. Luna, a Heeler/Lab mix is one of those dogs.
The Smith County Animal Shelter currently has 68 additional dogs available for adoption. Adoptions are free.
The shelter is located at 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler and is open for adoptions Monday through Friday.
