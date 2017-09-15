Two suspects indicted for fraud now indicted on new charges

Two suspects involved in an East Texas card skimming ring have been indicted on two new charges.

Yamiel Alvarez-Guerra, 31, of Houston, was indicted Aug. 17 by a grand jury in the 114th Judicial District Court of Smith County on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information for a May 9 crime.

He was arrested May 30.

Alvarez-Guerra was indicted again on Sept. 9 for two new charges related to card skimming.

According to judicial records, Hilda Perez-De La Guardia, 30, of Houston is listed as a co-defendant in the case. She was also indicted Aug. 17 on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

She was also indicted on Sept. 9 for two new charges related to card skimming.

Alvarez-Guerra and Perez-De La Guardia are among five people who were arrested in May in connection with the case. Tyler police say thousands of East Texans were swindled out of millions of dollars.

More than a dozen gas stations in Tyler and another dozen in other parts of Smith County were found to have pumps that contained skimmers.

Alvarez-Guerra remains in the Smith County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Perez-De La Guardia remains in the Smith County Jail on $400,000 bond.

