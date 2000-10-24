In the resolution, Dean commended the couple for donated millions of dollars to many causes, nonprofits and organizations since 2006 and giving back to the East Texas community.More >>
In the resolution, Dean commended the couple for donated millions of dollars to many causes, nonprofits and organizations since 2006 and giving back to the East Texas community.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
Foul play is "strongly suspected" in the death of a 73-year-old man who was found dead outside his Rivercrest residence Friday morning, according to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Foul play is "strongly suspected" in the death of a 73-year-old man who was found dead outside his Rivercrest residence Friday morning, according to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
Two people have died after a multi-vehicle collision involving a Mount Pleasant Independent School District bus, an 18-wheeler, and a sedan.More >>
Two people have died after a multi-vehicle collision involving a Mount Pleasant Independent School District bus, an 18-wheeler, and a sedan.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Two people are dead and four remain hospitalized after an overnight wreck in Titus County that involved a school bus and two other vehicles.More >>
Two people are dead and four remain hospitalized after an overnight wreck in Titus County that involved a school bus and two other vehicles.More >>
Lawmakers are set to vote today on President Donald Trump's health care proposal.More >>
Lawmakers are set to vote today on President Donald Trump's health care proposal.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The district informed parents that school busses will run one hour early.More >>
The district informed parents that school busses will run one hour early.More >>
Rep. Louie Gohmert released a statement today regarding the tragic high school bus crash in East Texas that claimed two lives and injured numerous others.More >>
Rep. Louie Gohmert released a statement today regarding the tragic high school bus crash in East Texas that claimed two lives and injured numerous others.More >>
The Titus County Sheriff's Office has released 911 calls about a fatal wreck in Titus County and an additional call about a reckless driver.More >>
The Titus County Sheriff's Office has released 911 calls about a fatal wreck in Titus County and an additional call about a reckless driver.More >>
On Friday around 8:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a residence on 1000 block of County Road 2128.More >>
On Friday around 8:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a residence on 1000 block of County Road 2128.More >>
First responders are on the scene of a wreck on Toll 49 Friday morning.More >>
First responders are on the scene of a wreck on Toll 49 Friday morning.More >>
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.More >>
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.More >>
A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, said doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital.More >>
A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, said doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital.More >>
Known as "Katrina Girl", LaShay Brown had an unforgettable night Saturday as her hero escorted her to a JROTC ball.More >>
Known as "Katrina Girl", LaShay Brown had an unforgettable night Saturday as her hero escorted her to a JROTC ball.More >>
Syrai Sanders, 6, said she now considers her friend, Logan Braatz, her Guardian Angel. She still has a long way to go but, if her condition Wednesday was any indication, she's going to get there with a big smile on her face.More >>
Syrai Sanders, 6, said she now considers her friend, Logan Braatz, her Guardian Angel. She still has a long way to go but, if her condition Wednesday was any indication, she's going to get there with a big smile on her face.More >>
Millions of you fell in love with the friendship shared by Auburn High School students Holman Head and Taylor Johnson. Taylor surprised her lifelong friend by asking him to "race to Homecoming" with her, dressed up as his favorite NASCAR driver Kyle Busch.More >>
Millions of you fell in love with the friendship shared by Auburn High School students Holman Head and Taylor Johnson. Taylor surprised her lifelong friend by asking him to "race to Homecoming" with her, dressed up as his favorite NASCAR driver Kyle Busch.More >>
A video of several Texas high school students gifting two new pairs of shoes to a special needs classmate has gone viral.More >>
A video of several Texas high school students gifting two new pairs of shoes to a special needs classmate has gone viral.More >>
One Perry County resident, Ceirsten Hahs, got her family's paintings back on Sunday, March 5 after they were swept up by a tornado and landed roughly 40 miles away in Illinois.More >>
One Perry County resident, Ceirsten Hahs, got her family's paintings back on Sunday, March 5 after they were swept up by a tornado and landed roughly 40 miles away in Illinois.More >>
Watch Power of Prayer with Lane Luckie on Sundays at 10 p.m.More >>