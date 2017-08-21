Two suspects indicted in East Texas card skimming ring

Two suspects in an East Texas card skimming ring have been indicted.

Yamiel Alvarez-Guerra, 31, of Houston, was indicted Aug. 17 by a grand jury in the 114th Judicial District Court of Smith County.

Alvarez-Guerra was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information for a May 9 crime. He was arrested May 30.

According to judicial records, Hilda Perez-De La Guardia, 30, of Houston is listed as a co-defendant in the case. She was also indicted Aug. 17 on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

Alvarez-Guerra and Perez-De La Guardia are among five people who were arrested in May in connection with the case. Tyler police say thousands of East Texans were swindled out of millions of dollars.

Authorities say the devices used have internal skimmers that are installed inside the gas pumps. More than a dozen gas stations in Tyler and another dozen in other parts of Smith County had pumps that contained skimmers. The devices are so advanced that once installed, some of them can send a text message to the skimmer about a new card being used.

The arrests were the work of a weekslong investigation involving multiple agencies.

Alvarez-Guerra remains in the Smith County Jail on $250,000 bond. Perez-De La Guardia remains in the Smith County Jail on $400,000 bond.

