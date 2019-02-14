Send a news tip

RELATED CONTENT

Hallsville police: 3 juveniles charged in home-invasion robbery

Hallsville police: 3 juveniles charged in home-invasion robbery

By 

Jamey Boyum

Published 2m at 5:39 PM
Radio station hands out thousands of Valentine’s Day cards to East Texas seniors, children

  Radio station hands out thousands of Valentine’s Day cards to East Texas seniors, children

Members of Christian radio station 89.5 KVNE/91.3 KGLY spent their Valentine’s Day sharing love with hundreds of East Texas seniors and children, handing out bags full of donated valentine cards.
By 

Jeff Wright and Jeff Chavez

1h