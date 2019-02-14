Send a news tip

Skip to content
RELATED CONTENT
Hallsville police: 3 juveniles charged in home-invasion robbery
Three juvenile suspects have turned themselves in to authorities in connection to a home invasion that occurred in Hallsville late Tuesday night.
By
Jamey Boyum
Published 2m at 5:39 PM
33m
33m
Michael Avenatti says he has new video evidence against R. Kelly
49m
49m
Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell
By
Gray News Staff
50m
50m
Radio station hands out thousands of Valentine’s Day cards to East Texas seniors, children
Members of Christian radio station 89.5 KVNE/91.3 KGLY spent their Valentine’s Day sharing love with hundreds of East Texas seniors and children, handing out bags full of donated valentine cards.
By
Jeff Wright and
Jeff Chavez
1h
1h